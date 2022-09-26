Unfortunately for asthma sufferers, the La Nina weather event will mean more than just a summer of wet weather.





Experts are warning Australians who suffer from asthma to prepare for a thunderstorm allergy season, as a result of the changing climate.





Asthma sufferers will be at higher risk between the start of October to the end of December, according to the National Asthma Council.





The Council's director and respiratory physician, Professor Peter Wark [[worr-k]] explains what a thunderstorm asthma event is.



