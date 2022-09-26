Unfortunately for asthma sufferers, the La Nina weather event will mean more than just a summer of wet weather.
Experts are warning Australians who suffer from asthma to prepare for a thunderstorm allergy season, as a result of the changing climate.
Asthma sufferers will be at higher risk between the start of October to the end of December, according to the National Asthma Council.
The Council's director and respiratory physician, Professor Peter Wark [[worr-k]] explains what a thunderstorm asthma event is.
"Thunderstorm asthma is a particular phenomenon we see at this time of year. And it occurs specifically when we get a thunderstorm. We've got all this grass sitting out on the plains and when the weather changes and the wind blows, all the little grass seeds get taken up into the air. They meet the warm, moist air in the upper part of the atmosphere, and that really leads those seeds to explode."