Warning to asthma sufferers amid bushfires, thunderstorms

The air quality for the greater Sydney region is rated hazardous with 70 bushfires across the state, and vulnerable residents have been warned to stay inside until the skies clear. People with asthma or hayfever in Melbourne and parts of Victoria have been alerted to the potentially deadly risk of asthma triggered by coming thunderstorms. Given the potentially serious health impacts, and with one in nine Australians suffering from the condition, Asthma Australia CEO Michele Goldman is calling for better warnings to be given to the community to help minimize the risks.





"We need to make sure that we are getting the right information to people at the right time, they’re alerted to when conditions are getting bad and that they know what to do and we can’t just rely on mainstream media in order to get those messages out there."





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









