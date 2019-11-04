SBS Punjabi

Warning to asthma sufferers amid bushfires, thunderstorms

SBS Punjabi

Thunderstorm Asthma

Parts of Victoria have been alerted to the potentially deadly risk of asthma triggered by coming thunderstorms. Source: Flickr

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2019 at 1:27pm, updated 4 November 2019 at 1:31pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A severe asthma warning has been upgraded in parts of the country with authorities concerned air quality could pose health concerns.

Published 4 November 2019 at 1:27pm, updated 4 November 2019 at 1:31pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The air quality for the greater Sydney region is rated hazardous with 70 bushfires across the state, and vulnerable residents have been warned to stay inside until the skies clear. People with asthma or hayfever in Melbourne and parts of Victoria have been alerted to the potentially deadly risk of asthma triggered by coming thunderstorms. Given the potentially serious health impacts, and with one in nine Australians suffering from the condition, Asthma Australia CEO Michele Goldman is calling for better warnings to be given to the community to help minimize the risks.

"We need to make sure that we are getting the right information to people at the right time, they’re alerted to when conditions are getting bad and that they know what to do and we can’t just rely on mainstream media in order to get those messages out there."

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

New type of asthma attacking mainly Asian migrants

Thunderstorm Asthma – causes and care



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?