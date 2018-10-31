SBS Punjabi

New type of asthma attacking mainly Asian migrants

SBS Punjabi

Thunderstorm Asthma

Parts of Victoria have been alerted to the potentially deadly risk of asthma triggered by coming thunderstorms. Source: Flickr

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 October 2018 at 4:57pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

The details about new 'Thunderstorm Asthma' are contained in a report from the Victorian government. Analysts are urging people in the higher-risk groups to take extra care.

Published 31 October 2018 at 4:57pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Growing up, Anna Kim Anderson had never suffered from asthma. That all changed one stormy Melbourne evening eight years ago.

Ms Anderson was experiencing a thunderstorm-asthma attack. Thunderstorm asthma is a severe form of asthma that is life-threatening and activated by rare weather events. Since her first attack in 2010, Ms Anderson suffered another one in 2016. She says when she reached the hospital, she realised she was not alone.

A Victorian government health report has found Ms Anderson is just one of the thousands of people of East or South Asian background who have developed new allergies and experienced asthma attacks after migrating to Australia. Professor Frank Thien, director of respiratory medicine at Monash University's Eastern Health Clinical School, was one of the scientists behind the new findings. He says the Asian heritage is a factor.

Extreme weather events also dramatically increase the risk. The study revealed, during severe thunderstorms in Victoria in 2016, almost two in five patients with asthma symptoms who presented to emergency rooms were born in East Asia or the Indian subcontinent. The study finds it made them five times as likely to be admitted to hospital.

Of the 10 people who died during the disaster, six were of East and South Asian descent. Analysts are still unsure why such people are more susceptible to allergies, but studies show even those people born in Australia to Asian parents are more likely to develop allergies than people with non-Asian parents.

Research suggests genetic predispositions, as well as exposure to different pollens and grasses from those parts of Asia, could be major contributing factors.

With grass pollen season in Victoria running from early October through December, people from East and South Asian backgrounds are urged to be prepared.

Victoria's Department of Health says dry conditions so far this year in wide-ranging parts of Australia mean an asthma thunderstorm is less likely.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Health tips for the Australian summer from Dr Sandeep Bhagat

A matter of life and death making Australia's health system less daunting

How much do you know about Australia's health system?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?