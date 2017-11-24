SBS Punjabi

Health tips for the Australian summer from Dr Sandeep Bhagat

SBS Punjabi

Dr Sandeep Bhagat, SBS Punjabi's talkback expert, who gave health tips on the SBS Punjabi program on Nov 23, 2017

Dr Sandeep Bhagat, SBS Punjabi's talkback expert, who gave health tips on the SBS Punjabi program on Nov 23, 2017 Source: Supplied

Published 24 November 2017 at 1:33pm, updated 24 November 2017 at 1:57pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Most Australian capital cities have gone through heat waves in November, and weather experts tell us that 150 year old records have been broken, even before summer actually begins in Australia.

Hear Dr Sandeep Bhagat's live interview on SBS Punjabi program, and his answers to our talkback callers - he was asked questions about dealing with the current heat wave, and preparing the thunderstorm asthma. 

