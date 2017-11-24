Health tips for the Australian summer from Dr Sandeep Bhagat

Hear Dr Sandeep Bhagat's live interview on SBS Punjabi program, and his answers to our talkback callers - he was asked questions about dealing with the current heat wave, and preparing the thunderstorm asthma.
Published 24 November 2017 at 1:33pm, updated 24 November 2017 at 1:57pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Most Australian capital cities have gone through heat waves in November, and weather experts tell us that 150 year old records have been broken, even before summer actually begins in Australia.
