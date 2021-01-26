SBS Punjabi

Experts push for COVID-19 misinformation laws

SBS Punjabi

Fake News Photo Illustration

The rise of vaccine hesitancy online has prompted immunisation and technology experts to form a coalition Source: Getty Images

Published 26 January 2021 at 12:58pm
By Nadine Silva
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

A newly formed coalition of immunisation and technology experts are pushing for new laws to tackle COVID-19 misinformation.

In a letter sent to Australian Parliament on Monday 25th January, the coalition warned that unchecked misinformation could risk Australia's COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

The warning comes as Australia approves its first COVID-19 vaccine for use.

Chris Cooper makes a living from fighting threats to democracy and society online.

As the Executive Director of Reset Australia, Mr Cooper has become increasingly concerned by the rapid spread of misinformation.

He says social media algorithms are allowing conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccine to dominate the news feeds of every day Australians.

"Because the design of the platforms sends people into echo-chambers, it doesn't take just one meme to radicalize someone into believing a COVID conspiracy."

"It's the constant onslaught of vaccine hesitancy, misinformation that leads to people feeling less and less confident about the vaccine and less likely to take it up."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

