Experts push for COVID-19 misinformation laws

In a letter sent to Australian Parliament on Monday 25th January, the coalition warned that unchecked misinformation could risk Australia's COVID-19 vaccine efforts.





The warning comes as Australia approves its first COVID-19 vaccine for use.





Chris Cooper makes a living from fighting threats to democracy and society online.





As the Executive Director of Reset Australia, Mr Cooper has become increasingly concerned by the rapid spread of misinformation.





He says social media algorithms are allowing conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccine to dominate the news feeds of every day Australians.





"Because the design of the platforms sends people into echo-chambers, it doesn't take just one meme to radicalize someone into believing a COVID conspiracy."





"It's the constant onslaught of vaccine hesitancy, misinformation that leads to people feeling less and less confident about the vaccine and less likely to take it up."





