SBS Punjabi

Faith-based organisations concerned religious discrimination bill could hamper their work

SBS Punjabi

St Mary's Cathedral

Source: Moment RF

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2020 at 3:59pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 5:19pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Meenakshi Sharma
Source: SBS

The Jewish and Christian groups have released a joint statement arguing the legislation could unintentionally harm Australians because it favours religious expression over other rights. Meenakshi Sharma reports...

Published 12 February 2020 at 3:59pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 5:19pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Meenakshi Sharma
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?