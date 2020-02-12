Faith-based organisations concerned religious discrimination bill could hamper their work
Published 12 February 2020 at 3:59pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 5:19pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Meenakshi Sharma
The Jewish and Christian groups have released a joint statement arguing the legislation could unintentionally harm Australians because it favours religious expression over other rights. Meenakshi Sharma reports...
