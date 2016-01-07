Family and friends farewell Hassan Asif

A terminally ill Pakistani student who died shortly after his mother and brother were granted visas to travel to Australia, has been laid to rest in Melbourne.





Hassan Asif has been remembered as a courageous young man, by his family and the friends he made during his short time in Australia.

















"When we were talking during his last days, he was saying 'I'm going to get better'. So, I'll take it as a message never to let go and to keep trying. Because he knew he's not going to make it, but to everyone he kept saying that 'I'm going to get better, don't cry'."











That's how Rameez Asif will remember his brother Hassan, who died at the age of 25, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer last year.











The young man who came to Melbourne with a dream of studying architecture was farewelled at a mosque in the northern suburb of Preston, and is being buried at nearby Faulkner cemetery.











Hassan's mother Shaheen and his brother Rameez were able to be by his side for the final days of his life.











Rameez Asif says amid the grief there were moments of joy at the Melbourne City Mission palliative care facility, which was caring for Hassan while he was ill.

















"We spent the whole day there. My mum was with us and she cooked Biryani -- it's a traditional Pakistani dish -- and all the staff members at Melbourne City Mission had lunch with us and we had a super time. Hassan was very energetic, very hopeful -- because he loved that place. After a long time I saw him take a nap. In the afternoon he was lying in his bed. It was great. We were thinking that he will get better because with saw him [with] such energy. It is sad that he's gone."











Melbourne City Mission's Sherri Bruinhout attended the funeral service.











"Oh, it was a terribly sad day. It was an opportunity, though, for people who loved Hassan -- and he made such an impact on our lives -- it was a chance for us to come and have ritual and have a place to say our final goodbyes."











The Immigration Minister Peter Dutton and his department came under public criticism for initially denying visas for Hassan's brother and mother to visit him in Australia before he died.











Amid the international media coverage of their case, and a petition, the decision was reversed -- at a time when doctors had given Hassan only weeks to live.











Rameez Asif says his family is grateful to the people who helped make it happen.











"They're the reason why we're here and they're like a family to us now. Thanks to everyone who helped us, who signed the petition, who donated for this cause to get us to Australia."











Inspired by his brother and the treatment he received in Melbourne, Rameez Asif says he wants to extend a helping hand to others.











"I'm going to go back to Pakistan really soon, maybe in the next week or so, and I would really want to help people. I want to start an organisation so that people like Hassan who suffered a lot ... There is someone to help them. I think I've got an opportunity now. So, if anyone out there wants to help me to start an organisation or company to help people, please come forward."



















