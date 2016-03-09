Family turns tragedy to hope as boy's organs save four lives

Four people in desperate need of a life-saving transplant now have a new lease on life, thanks to one very special young Australian boy.











At seven year's old, Deyaan Udani had a very big heart - one that now lives in someone else.











The little boy became India's youngest ever multiple organ donor in January, saving the lives of four other people.











Deyaan, his sister and parents were on a pilgrimage in Mumbai in January when Deyaan began to feel sick.











His mother Mili says she was in denial about the severity of her son's illness.









"Three or four days before we were due to fly out Deyaan began to complain of headaches. He is a very healthy child, he has never complained of a headache otherwise."











Then Deyaan collapsed and was rushed to hospital.











"MRI scans showed he had a clot with multiple blockages and a haemorrhage in the brain ... We couldn't think of a headache leading to something like that in a seven year old."











One week after he arrived in Nanavati Hospital, Deyaan was declared brain dead.











His parents then had a choice.











Through their grief they chose to give their son's liver, kidneys and heart to strangers.











His father Rupesh says it was important they do as their son would have wanted.









"I told her we have to fulfil Deeyan's last wish. That was his wish and my family took a decision and were very strong,"











That decision extended the life of another seven-year-old boy, an 11 and 15 year-old and a 31-year-old man.











At Quakers Hill Public School, where Deyaan was a vibrant member of his Year Four class, organ donation had come up in discussion.











Deeyan came home and told his parents late last year that this was what he wanted to do, to help others.











The school says it's humbled by the Udani family's generosity in honouring his wishes.











And they say that's exactly who Deyaan was when he was alive - a generous, giving person.











Among multicultural communities in Australia, misunderstanding has been a common barrier to organ donation, according to donor advocacy groups.











Members of certain faiths have been unaware doctrine allowed them to accept or donate organs from another person.











To combat this issue, the Federal Government has contacted religious leaders across a spectrum of faiths, and all have given written approval of donation to their constituents.











According to the New South Wales Multicultural Health Communication Service, there is no single faith that condemns organ and tissue donation, in Australia.











Michael Kamit runs an awareness campaign with the service, in partnership with Organ and Tissue Donation New South Wales.











"One in five Australians is of a migrant background, and we are seeing a comparatively low donor registration rate in migrant communities. If just one person is a viable organ and tissue donor, they can save the lives of up to ten people."

























