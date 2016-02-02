SBS Punjabi

Fast-tracking of Indian passports, sharp increase in Indian exports to Australia and more - with Hon Navdeep Suri

SBS Punjabi

SBS Radio

SBS Radio Source: SBS Radio

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 February 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 10:57pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

India's high commissioner to Australia says that Indian exports to Australia are up by 25%, even though negotiations for Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between the two nations are still underway.

Published 2 February 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 10:57pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Navdeep Suri, the Indian high commissioner has told SBS Punjabi Radio that there should be no controversy about absence of the Sikh Regiment from the Republic Day Parade on 26th January in Delhi.

 

Mr. Suri said the parade was a 'pious event' and there should not be any controversy over such matters.
READ MORE

Now get your Indian passport in just 4 days



 

Speaking about the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between Australia and India, the high commissioner said the negotiations are still going on and a definitive time cannot be given for the agreement to be signed.

 

"Even today the negotiations are going on. If there is no FTA in place it doesn't mean that we can't take advantage of this opportunity. Look at the trade figues of last year. There has been an increase of 25% in India's exports to Australia."

 

Mr. Suri said the liberalisation of police verification process will benefit the passport applicants. He said the foreign ministry of India has been endeavouring to reduce the time taken for police verification.

"Police verification is important because passport isn't just a travel document, but it is also an identity document."

 

However, he said, post-verification will significantly speed up the process of issuing passports and those who need to undertake travel on urgent basis will benefit from it.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'