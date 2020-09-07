Father's Day poem: Alex Singh

A father instills the courage to dream, provides a bridge for their children to walk seamlessly on, and shoulder to bear any burden - these thoughts are reflected in the poem Alex Singh has written as a special tribute on Father's Day.





To listen to the poem, click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



