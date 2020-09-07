Father's Day poem: Alex Singh

Alex Singh

Source: Supplied

'I am who I am because of you, my dreams have come true because of you', says Gurlamabir aka Alex Singh in his Father's Day tribute.

A father instills the courage to dream, provides a bridge for their children to walk seamlessly on, and shoulder to bear any burden - these thoughts are reflected in the poem Alex Singh has written as a special tribute on Father's Day.

To listen to the poem, click on the audio player above.

