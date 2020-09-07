Father's Day poem: Sumeet Kaur

While growing up, children can mistakenly believe that their father is 'stone-hearted', but once they mature, reality dawns.





Sumeet Kaur captures this thought eloquently in her poem, which is a special presentation for Father's Day, which she ends with the words "after all, the idols inside a temple are also made of stone."





Click on the audio player above to hear this special poem dedicated to Father's Day.





