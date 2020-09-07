Father's Day poem: Sumeet Kaur

Melbourne poetess Sumeet Kaur

Melbourne poetess Sumeet Kaur Source: Supplied

Time changes perceptions and our understanding of relationships - Sumeet Kaur reflects that in her poem dedicated to Father's Day.

While growing up, children can mistakenly believe that their father is 'stone-hearted', but once they mature, reality dawns.

Sumeet Kaur captures this thought eloquently in her poem, which is a special presentation for Father's Day, which she ends with the words "after all, the idols inside a temple are also made of stone."

Click on the audio player above to hear this special poem dedicated to Father's Day.

