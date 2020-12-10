Federal government can now veto deals Australian state governments and universities make with foreign nations

In the final sitting week of the year, the federal government is attempting to push through twenty bills.





It has achieved success with the new foreign relations bill, which gives the foreign minister the power to veto any agreements negotiated with foreign governments if they "adversely affect Australia’s foreign relations" or are "inconsistent with Australian foreign policy".





Under the legislation, about 130 deals made by state and territory governments, local councils and public universities will be reviewed





Victoria's Belt and Road Initiative deal with China could be one of the deals cancelled.





Foreign Minister Marise Payne says the bill is necessary to protect Australia’s foreign relations.





"The scope of the bill and the level of the obligation for the entity covered by the bill are carefully calibrated to the risk that may attach to foreign arrangements that they may make. It is important I believe that this bill proposes a framework that carefully balances accountability, timeliness of decisions, administrative burdens and statutory frameworks."





