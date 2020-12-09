SBS Punjabi

Peak social advocacy group calls for a permanent lift to JobSeeker payments

SBS Punjabi

Charity, Anglicare Australia, is pressing the government to make current increased welfare payments permanen

People queuing outside a yet to open Centrelink office in Heidelberg, Melbourne Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2020 at 5:24pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Charity, Anglicare Australia, is pressing the government to make current increased welfare payments permanent. Executive Director Kasy Chambers says the extra payments have improved quality of life significantly.

Published 9 December 2020 at 5:24pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Charity, Anglicare Australia surveyed more 600 people on unemployment benefits and found their quality of life significantly improved, with the extra 250 dollars a fortnight.

The charities survey found:

Pre-COVID, 41 per cent of respondents were living on less than $7 a day after they paid rent and 72 per cent were regularly skipping meals.

Advertisement
But, when the coronavirus supplement came into play, the number of people living on less than $7 a day halved.

And 58 per cent said they would be able to afford more stable housing if the supplement was made permanent.

A spokesperson for Social Services Minister Anne Ruston told SBS News "the Government is focused on striking a balance between temporary, enhanced support for unemployed Australians while the labour market remains shallow and at the same time as incentivising people to take up work as it becomes available."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Also read

Melbourne accountant's TikTok videos on JobKeeper, JobSeeker, welfare payments reach many Punjabis

SBS Punjabi News 10 November: Jobseeker coronavirus supplement cut by $100 per fortnight

'Finally, a ray of hope' for international students who have lost jobs due to coronavirus



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics