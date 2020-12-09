Peak social advocacy group calls for a permanent lift to JobSeeker payments

Charity, Anglicare Australia surveyed more 600 people on unemployment benefits and found their quality of life significantly improved, with the extra 250 dollars a fortnight.





The charities survey found:





Pre-COVID, 41 per cent of respondents were living on less than $7 a day after they paid rent and 72 per cent were regularly skipping meals.





But, when the coronavirus supplement came into play, the number of people living on less than $7 a day halved.





And 58 per cent said they would be able to afford more stable housing if the supplement was made permanent.





A spokesperson for Social Services Minister Anne Ruston told SBS News "the Government is focused on striking a balance between temporary, enhanced support for unemployed Australians while the labour market remains shallow and at the same time as incentivising people to take up work as it becomes available."





