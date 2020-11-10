SBS Punjabi News 10 November: Jobseeker coronavirus supplement cut by $100 per fortnight

In tonight's headlines





Welfare groups have criticised the federal government's decision to reduce the JobSeeker coronavirus supplement by $100 from next month. The existing $250 fortnightly supplement unemployed Australians is due to expire on the 31st of December, when it will be reduced to $150 per fortnight until the end of March 2021.





The cut will mean single people on JobSeeker without any children will receive $715 per fortnight, down from $815.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison will embark on his first official overseas trip this year when he travels to Japan and Papua New Guinea next week. It'll be the first meeting with a foreign leader for new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.





The pair is expected to sign a new deal on defence to allow for more joint training amid increasing tensions with China and ahead of a new administration in the United States.





Upon his return to Australia, Mr Morrison will need to quarantine for two weeks.





