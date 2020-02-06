‘Fighting spirit’: Hardeep lost it all in a bushfire but found support and strength in his community

Warning: Some readers may find the following story and pictures distressing.





Hardeep Singh has called Batlow a town in New South Wales his home for the last 10 years.





The man, who has been working at a farm in the area lost his assets in the bushfires that have been raging in the east of the state since October last year.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh said that they were suddenly asked to evacuate the area, and when he returned, the rented property that he had been living in was reduced to rubble.





“The conditions were catastrophic. And it happened so suddenly that there was no time to react," said Mr Singh.





"I never thought that I would lose everything, including my bed, mattress, fridge, TV, washing machine, microwave and clothes.”





He added that all he could take along was a handbag and the clothes and essentials he was wearing at the time of the evacuation. Hardeep Singh a.k.a Harry Singh came to live and work at Batlow in 2009. Source: SBS





‘Kindness, love and support’





Mr Singh thanked the local community of Batlow which has since provided him with temporary shelter, free food and clothes.





“I think I am the only Sikh worker in the town. I really admire what they have done for me. I will never forget about their acts of kindness, love and support.”





He added that he has been working for the same farm employer for over a decade.





“This family has been very kind to me. They themselves are coping with big losses, yet they look after me very well.





“And there are many people that I can’t thank enough for the love and support they’ve provided me with particularly the lovely lady from the nearby town of Tumut who has provided me with free accommodation and clothes.” A local working to recover through the bushfire-crisis; The Australian flag flying high at a property at Batlow, NSW. Source: Supplied





Mr Singh claimed that at least 30 other homes were destroyed or severely damaged as the fires swept across the town and farmlands, severely affecting the lives of the locals who were dependent on farm business and produce.





“It has been a tough time for people who lost their livestock, homes, sheds, and machinery,” he said.





“The worst thing is that it has badly hit farming - a primary source of income for the local community. There’s a massive financial loss as it struck at a time when the apple crop was ready for harvest.”





But Mr Singh admired the resilience of the town which is already on the road to the recovery.

“The people from my town may have lost a lot but not their fighting spirits. I salute them for their kindness, hard work and tendency to bounce back,” he said.





“I feel some of them are a bit stressed and don’t know where to start but the majority is putting a brave face and aim to rebuild and regrow where they left before.” James Zimmerman is running a campaign ‘Regrow Batlow’; A scorched welcome sign after bushfire swept across the area. Source: Supplied





The road to ‘Regrow Batlow’





A local Mower man and a vegetable-grower James Zimmerman has been spearheading the campaign ‘Regrow Batlow’. He ran into Mr Singh at a grocery shop a few days after the incident.





“He came across so humble, honest and hard working. After learning about his story and family circumstances, I wanted to do everything I can to help him,” Mr Zimmerman told SBS Punjabi.





Speaking about his campaign, he added "So far we have had amazing support from people and professionals."





"Many are giving us free advice and support, for which we are extremely grateful.





“We will be walking with families and farmers through the recovery process, raising awareness and financial support for them and even recording video of ourselves giving it to them," said Mr Zimmerman.





A view of the scorched trees after the bushfire struck the town. Source: Supplied





Mr Zimmerman said he aims to work with everyone and any organisation that wishes to see Batlow have a future and a hope.





“At Regrow Batlow, it’s our commitment to inspire love, hope and help in every possible way using social media in the coming days,” he said.





“After so much pain and heartache, we as Australians through humble determination can find the love, the strength and the courage to hope again,” he said.





“To build and regrow a future for the next generation.”





Mr Zimmerman said he is optimistic about the town’s potential to rebuild and regrow from what it suffered during the ongoing bushfire crisis.





“We believe that Batlow will not only recover but that it can become a beacon in NSW for other communities and families.”





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









