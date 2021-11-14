Final year exams even tougher for some students this year

A survey of 1000 students by mental health organisation ReachOut found one in three students feel study stress is having a major impact on their mental health, which is almost twice as many as last year.





The CEO of ReachOut is Ashley de Silva.





" So we saw really significant increases in the number of young people who were finding it difficult to focus and having trouble sleeping. As well as many young people recognising that from a nutrition perspective they had moved over to the high caffeine and sugar side of things."





His advice has been to encourage students to keep some perspective this exam season.





" As important as this feels right now, it will not make or break your whole life. Some really quick things you can do is make sure you have a routine, stick with the sleep, and just make sure you are taking time out among all these exams to still do things that help you renew."





