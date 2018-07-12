Flights to connect Amritsar and Sydney likely soon

Source: SBS
Published 12 July 2018 at 5:55pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 6:00pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
The cities across Australia including Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Gold Coast will now be connected directly to Amritsar. In the coming months, there will be more convenient connections between Amritsar and Australia, with three airlines now likely to directly link this route. Here is Preetinder Grewal in conversation with the co-convenor of #FlyAmritsar initiative Anantdeep Singh Dhillon (audio in Punjabi).
Published 12 July 2018 at 5:55pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 6:00pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share