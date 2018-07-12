SBS Punjabi

Flights to connect Amritsar and Sydney likely soon

Amritsar Airport, Air Asia

Published 12 July 2018 at 5:55pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 6:00pm
By Preetinder Grewal
The cities across Australia including Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Gold Coast will now be connected directly to Amritsar. In the coming months, there will be more convenient connections between Amritsar and Australia, with three airlines now likely to directly link this route. Here is Preetinder Grewal in conversation with the co-convenor of #FlyAmritsar initiative Anantdeep Singh Dhillon (audio in Punjabi).

