SBS Punjabi

Fraudsters on the prowl, ATO urges caution

SBS Punjabi

Dave Thompson-PA Wire

Dave Thompson-PA Wire Source: Dave Thompson-PA Wire

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2016 at 1:01pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Sydney resident Mr. Harbans Singh recently got a phone call from someone puporting to call from the ATO. Mr. Singh said, the caller asked him to pay up the shortfall in his tax, an amount in excess of $ 4000. Mr. Singh immediately understood that it was an attempted fraud. Mr. Jagjeet Singh, community relations officer with the Australian Taxation Office suggests some safeguards against such attempts by unscrupulous elements.

Published 12 February 2016 at 1:01pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'