Fraudsters on the prowl, ATO urges caution

Dave Thompson-PA Wire Source: Dave Thompson-PA Wire
Published 12 February 2016 at 1:01pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Sydney resident Mr. Harbans Singh recently got a phone call from someone puporting to call from the ATO. Mr. Singh said, the caller asked him to pay up the shortfall in his tax, an amount in excess of $ 4000. Mr. Singh immediately understood that it was an attempted fraud. Mr. Jagjeet Singh, community relations officer with the Australian Taxation Office suggests some safeguards against such attempts by unscrupulous elements.
