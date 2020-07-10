Free online courses to entice international students

Highlights Study with Australia' campaign has already attracted more than half-a-million enrolments

The campaign is aimed at offering students the chance to upskill during the COVID-19 pandemic

The 'Study with Australia' campaign has already attracted more than half-a-million enrolments. It's a market the Federal government doesn’t want to lose.





Austrade's head of global education, Rebecca Hall, says the campaign is aimed at offering students the chance to upskill during the COVID-19 pandemic and also a “try before you buy” scheme.





"Ultimately though it's also about showing Australia's brand, Australia's education to the world for the high quality and innovation that we offer, without needing to leave your home. There are also those who might taste and try - we know there are some students who have done short courses before and then made decisions to come to Australia to do their masters or further education."





There is concern about Australia’s reputation as an education provider has been damaged due to a perceived lack of support for international students. Australia allowed temporary visa holders to access up to $10,000 of their superannuation, but that offer ended on the 30th of June.





New Zealand, Canada, France and Germany offered extensive financial hardship support to international students. The UK offered additional mental health funding and visa flexibility around the number of hours students can work.





However Education Minister Dan Tehan says demand to study in Australia will not be hindered; it will increase, due to the country's response to the health crisis.





"Through the universities themselves, through state and territory governments and through the Commonwealth government, there was about $1.3 billion of available support there for our international students."





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









