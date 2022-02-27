SBS Punjabi

Funding announced for space launches - but more needed

James Webb Space Telescope Launch

Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket is seen in this false color infrared exposure as it launches with NASAs James Webb Space Telescope onboard Source: Getty Images South America

Published 28 February 2022 at 8:53am
By Arianna Lucente, Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Australia's space industry will receive a multi-million-dollar boost from the federal government to launch spacecraft, as the prime minister continues along the unofficial campaign traill.

Mr Morrison has made the space funding announcement on the campaign trail as South Australia - home of the Space Agency - goes to the polls next month.  

There's hope that the promise of new investment and jobs will bring in crucial votes.

The Prime Minister says the space initiative is dependent on the re-election of South Australia's Liberal party premier Steven Marshall.

"South Australia is now contributing to the national economic growth of this country and that is occurring because of the entrepreneurial premiership of Steven Marshall. This has to be bedded in. This has to be locked in. This is not a time for South Australia to turn back to where they were before. In order for these incredible gains to be realised into the future, the return of the Marshall government here in Australia is an absolute necessity."

Doctor Rebecca Allen is the lead for microgravity research at Swinburne's Space Technology and Industry Institute.

She has welcomed the 65-million-dollar funding and says it's a start.

