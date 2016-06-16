Giani Santokh Singh - Advisor to Akali Dal Australia

Since Punjab state elections are on early next year, most political parties are revamping their overseas structures and some of them have even sent their delegates to Australia.
Giani Santokh Singh of Sydney, well known as Punjabi encyclopedia and as a historian who have written many books spoke to MP Singh of SBS Punjabi about his role as adviser to Akali Dal Australia.
He talked about differences in past and present politics, past and present state of Akali Dal and about his connections with Akali Dal since 1920s