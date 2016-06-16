SBS Punjabi

Giani Santokh Singh - Advisor to Akali Dal Australia

SBS Punjabi

Giani Santokh Singh

Giani Santokh Singh Source: Giani Santokh Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 June 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 5:59pm
Source: SBS

Giani Santokh Singh is a diehard Akali Dal worker

Published 16 June 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 5:59pm
Source: SBS
Since Punjab state elections are on early next year, most political parties are revamping their overseas structures and some of them have even sent their delegates to Australia.

Giani Santokh Singh of Sydney, well known as Punjabi encyclopedia and as a historian who have written many books spoke to MP Singh of SBS Punjabi about his role as adviser to Akali Dal Australia.

He talked about differences in past and present politics, past and present state of Akali Dal and about his connections with Akali Dal since 1920s

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?