GOPIO - GYAAN 2016

GOPIO Sydney, the first chapter in Australia was launched on 11 May 2008. GOPIO is a charitable and Community Services organisation that assists both local and international people of Indian origin. GOPIO Sydney has been recognising and honouring students of Indian origin for the last six years who obtain ATAR 97% or above in their annual event called GYAAN. Balvinder Ruby from GOPIO tells us about its past achievements and future programs.
Published 26 February 2016 at 4:46pm
Source: SBS
