Government announces funding plans pre-Budget

The Prime Minister has been at a port in Townsville, promising to build a body of water in Queensland four times the size of Sydney Harbour.





"They're the sort of projects that shift the dial, that move the needle, when it comes to the wealth and the jobs and the strengthening of the economy that our country needs, because in these uncertain times what you need is an economy that is resilient, that is strong, that is being built to last for the future."





But there's no guarantee the project will go ahead...





"$5.4 billion dollars, an investment in Australia's future, an investment in north Queensland's future. And if you really want to understand the comparison about where we invest as a government...We want to put $5.4 billion into building this dam, all the State Government has to do is get out the big stamp and go approved."





The government says the project will create 7000 jobs and open up agricultural opportunities.





But Mr Morrison is dismissing the suggestion that it's a pre-election cash splash in a key battleground state.





