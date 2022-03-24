Government announces funding plans pre-Budget

SBS Punjabi

Scott Morrison announces his government's dam plan in Queensland

Scott Morrison announces his government's dam plan in Queensland

Published 25 March 2022 at 8:41am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Brooke Young, Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The announcement comes just a week out from the federal budget, with the coalition looking at ways to ease cost of living pressures.

The Prime Minister has been at a port in Townsville, promising to build a body of water in Queensland four times the size of Sydney Harbour.

"They're the sort of projects that shift the dial, that move the needle, when it comes to the wealth and the jobs and the strengthening of the economy that our country needs, because in these uncertain times what you need is an economy that is resilient, that is strong, that is being built to last for the future."

But there's no guarantee the project will go ahead...

"$5.4 billion dollars, an investment in Australia's future, an investment in north Queensland's future. And if you really want to understand the comparison about where we invest as a government...We want to put $5.4 billion into building this dam, all the State Government has to do is get out the big stamp and go approved." 

The government says the project will create 7000 jobs and open up agricultural opportunities.

But Mr Morrison is dismissing the suggestion that it's a pre-election cash splash in a key battleground state.

Click on the audio button above to listen to the full report in Punjabi.

