Government flags insolvency reforms to keep small businesses alive

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the reduction in support is necessary to get the Australian economy back on track.





Mr Frydenberg will soon hand down a federal budget that's expected to show a hole of around $200 billion in the nation's finances - the biggest since World War Two.





He says the budget will reveal more of what the government has in mind to get the economy back on track.





"The 2021 budget, which will be delivered in just twelve days time, will deal with a recession like no other in living memory. It will lay out the next phase of the government's economic recovery plan for Australia."











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















