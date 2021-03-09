'Government must open borders to temporary visa holders'

Greens Senator and immigration spokesperson, Nick McKim raised the plight of such families and skilled visa holders in the Parliament in February, calling the government to open the doors to temporary visa holders.





"People on temporary visas have a legal right to be here in Australia," Mr Mckim said.

"They are not tourists or people hoping to come here for a holiday. They live here, their homes are here, their jobs are here, their families are here, they work here and pay taxes here,” he said.





