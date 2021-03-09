SBS Punjabi

'Government must open borders to temporary visa holders'

SBS Punjabi

Greens Senator Nick McKim.

Greens Senator Nick McKim. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 March 2021 at 8:21pm, updated 10 March 2021 at 11:49am
By Avneet Arora
Source: SBS

There are hundreds of binational couples and families on temporary visas who are wondering when they will be able to reunite with their loved ones.

Published 9 March 2021 at 8:21pm, updated 10 March 2021 at 11:49am
By Avneet Arora
Source: SBS
Greens Senator and immigration spokesperson, Nick McKim raised the plight of such families and skilled visa holders in the Parliament in February, calling the government to open the doors to temporary visa holders.

"People on temporary visas have a legal right to be here in Australia," Mr Mckim said.
"They are not tourists or people hoping to come here for a holiday. They live here, their homes are here, their jobs are here, their families are here, they work here and pay taxes here,” he said.

Advertisement
Click on the audio icon in the picture at the top of the page to listen to the audio.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack