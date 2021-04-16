Government responds to landmark Respect at Work report

The Federal Government has released its response to the Respect at Work report and some of the recommendations made by the Commissioner have been adopted by the government.





The definition of serious misconduct across all workplaces will be changed to include sexual harassment, which will also become a valid reason for dismissal.





The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the government's response, saying it's considered and practical. Acting Chief Executive Jenny Lambert says there is no place in workplaces for sexual harassment, and education is critical to changing the culture that allowed this behaviour.





Advertisement

"We've got to tackle cultural attitudes early in our communities. We have to look at what are the beliefs people have, what are the attitudes people have, that lead to the idea they can harass other people."





Unions say education and awareness are important but unless they are backed up with rights and legal consequences, they fail the working women of Australia.





The ACTU says the report ignores the Commissioner's recommendations for stronger powers to investigate, new regulations under Work Health and Safety laws, and changes to the Fair Work Act.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



