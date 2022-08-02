SBS Punjabi

Grewal Farms at Mildura: The story of a hard working Punjabi family

Grewal Bothers

Grewal Bothers

Published 2 August 2022 at 5:58pm
By Preetinder Grewal
In this segment, we talk to Kamaljit Singh of The Grewal Family (originally from Jodha'n Mansoora'n, Dist Ludhiana) who has been involved in agriculture for the generations in India and about two decades in Australia. Through hard work and determination, GREWAL FARMS have become the model agriculture operations and processing facilities in Victoria and Golden Grain Country of Victoria. The farm operations encompass 3000 acres of wheat and 500 acres of quality almond production at Mildura, Victoria. Here is Preetinder Grewal with some more information…

