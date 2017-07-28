SBS Punjabi

Haan Dee Sooli book by Tajamul Kaleem

Published 28 July 2017 at 7:46pm, updated 28 July 2017 at 8:39pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masud Mallhi
Here is a book review from the writer who is from land of Baba Bulle Shah i.e. Kasur in Pakistan

Kasur is a famous city of Pakistan because Baba Bulle Shah was born there. And Bulle Shah's touch can be felt in writings of Tajamul Kaleem who has written a lovely poetry book named Haan di Sooli. Listen to some very touching couplets from the book by SBS Punjabi's Pakistan based reporter Masud Mallhi.

