SBS Punjabi

Happy birthday, Lord Krishna!

SBS Punjabi

Devotees offer prayers to Lord Krishna at ISKCON Temple on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami on August 11, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Devotees offer prayers to Krishna at ISKCON Temple on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami on August 11, at New Delhi. Source: Amal KS/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 August 2020 at 6:58pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:33pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Janamashtami is a colourful celebration of the birth of Krishna, one of Hinduism's supreme deities. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this festival falls on the eighth night of the waning phase of the moon in the month of 'Bhadron'.

Published 12 August 2020 at 6:58pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:33pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Today, devotees of the Hindu deity Krishna are celebrating Janamashtami across the world.

According to mythology, Krishna was born in Mathura, which is in modern-day Uttar Pradesh. He was born to Devaki and Vasudev, inside a prison as they were made to live under arrest at the orders of King Kansa, who was Krishna’s maternal uncle.

Kansa feared that the eight child of Devaki and Vasudev will slay him. Today, a temple stands at the site of this prison.

Krishna’s birthday is known as Janamashtmi, which means ‘birth on the eight day of the month’. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this festival falls on the eighth night of the waning phase of the moon in the month of 'Bhadron'.

Since the waning phase of the moon brings dark nights, this phase is known as 'Krishna Paksha' in the Hindu lunar calendar. It is so named after Krishna, which means "dark" or "black" as Krishna is said to be of a dark complexion.

SBS Punjabi extends heartiest greetings to everyone on Janamashtami. 

For more interesting information about Janamashtmi, listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link in the picture at the top of the page. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

RELATED STORIES

Over 40 percent Hindus of Australia live in NSW

Census 2016: Presenting a profile of the Punjabi community in Australia

Rakhri in lockdown: How Indian-Australian brothers and sisters plan to celebrate amidst coronavirus



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?