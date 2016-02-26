Harbans Singh -Dronachaarya 2015 Awardee

SBS Punjabi

Published 26 February 2016 at 2:16pm
While we celebrate the wins of our players and athletes, we often tend to forget the coaches and other people who work behind the scenes. Harbans Singh has dedicated all his life in coaching and producing quality athletes in India who have smashed many records from some of the notable athletes like Milkha Singh. Now government of India has awarded Harbans Singh ji with the top most award for coaches i.e. Dronacharya Award.

