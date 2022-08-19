‘Hard-working and cheerful’: Tributes flow for the Indian woman who died in a fatal crash in Adelaide's north

Highlights Harpreet Kaur was driving alongside another passenger when they were hit by an 'overspeeding' car

Ms Kaur succumbed to her injuries a short time after being transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital

Arrangements are being made to organise the repatriation of her body to her family in India

Family and friends are mourning the death of Ms Kaur, whose life was tragically cut short in a fatal car crash in Adelaide’s North.





Ms Kaur was driving alongside another passenger when they were hit by an 'overspeeding' car on Montague Road near Henderson Avenue in Pooraka at around 10 pm on 4 August.



According to South Australia Police, both Ms Kaur and her accompanying passenger were rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in critical condition, where Ms Kaur succumbed to her injuries a short time later.





Her co-passenger remains in critical condition.





Harmanjeet Singh, a friend of Ms Kaur, said he was shocked after one of their common friends gave him the devastating news.



Harpreet was a very hard-working, cheerful and caring soul Harmanjeet Singh

“This is very devastating. She was a soulful woman with a very hard-working and caring attitude. She loved making plans and spending time with her friends."





“We can't explain the pain and grief we are going through. A young life has been cut short tragically. We still can’t accept that she is not with us anymore,” said Mr Singh.





SBS Punjabi understands that Ms Kaur who came to Australia as an international student had recently received her permanent residency and was working as a nurse in Adelaide.





"Ms Kaur’s father, who lives in village Malakpur, District Gurdaspur in Punjab is inconsolable after losing his daughter.





"Her father told us that Harpreet was a pillar of strength for the family as she used to support them both financially and emotionally," Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi.



A file photo of Harpreet Kaur Credit: Supplied

A man has been arrested following the fatal crash

Issuing a statement, the SA police added that the major crash investigators arrested a 20-year-old man from Ingle Farm on Tuesday, 16 August, in relation to the car crash that killed the 31-year-old nurse.





The police have pressed the charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious harm by dangerous driving but released him on police bail to appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on 13 September.





Mr Singh added that while Ms Kaur’s family has been left in complete shock and disbelief, her friends in Australia are trying to make arrangements to repatriate her body to her native place in India.





