Harpreet Singh of Victoria Awarded Menzies Australia Day Award

Published 27 January 2016 at 5:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Harpreet Singh Maan received the Menzies Australia Day Award on 26th Jan 2016 which was presented by Hon. Kevin Andrews MP held at the Manningham Function Centre in Doncaster. This award recognizes the valued contribution made to the local community and ongoing loyal commitment to the commonwealth of Australia.Harpreet has been fostering communication and creating bridges between different cultures through interfaith and cultural activities in the community since he arrived in Australia in 2006. He studied Masters of IT at Swinburne University of Technology and while he was studying he founded the Swinburne Punjabi Club along with a couple of friends in 2007 which was the 1st Punjabi club formed in a Victorian University at that time. Harpreet has been working at Swinburne University since 2008, currently as a Senior Admissions Officer in the International Department. Apart from his work commitments he is involved in community work such as interfaith and cultural activities which creates an environment of peace and harmony. He is a member of the Whitehorse Interfaith Network and also Secretary of the Sikh Interfaith Council of Victoria.
