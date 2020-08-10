Has the coronavirus pandemic created an opportunity to 'reset' our education system?

The UN chief says even before the pandemic, the world faced a learning crisis, with more than 250 million children out of school, and only a quarter of secondary school youngsters in developing countries leaving school with basic skills. He says the pandemic has given the world a chance to reset the system.





"The future of education is here. We have a generational opportunity to re-imagine education. We can take a leap towards forward-looking systems that deliver quality education for all as a springboard for the Sustainable Development Goals. To achieve this, we need investment in digital literacy and infrastructure, an evolution towards learning how to learn, a rejuvenation of life-long learning and strengthened links between formal and non-formal education."





U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States has better numbers than many other nations in terms of coronavirus deaths.





Meanwhile a new report has revealed the losses in the United States from coronavirus-related fraud and identity theft have reached nearly 100 million dollars since the pandemic emerged in March.





A World Health Organization ((WHO)) team sent to China to launch a probe into the origins of the coronavirus has had "extensive discussions" with Chinese counterparts, including video exchanges with scientists in Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected. WHO Spokesman Christian Lindmeier says discussions have been fruitful.





A new flare up of covid-19 in Peru has led to a crisis in that country's healthcare system.





In the Philippines, the re-introduction of tough lockdown measures by President Rodrigo Duterte has been met with dismay and resignation.





