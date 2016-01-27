SBS Punjabi

Health matters, changes to Medicare Safety Net system explained

SBS Punjabi

Dr Sandeep Bhagat

Dr Sandeep Bhagat Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 January 2016 at 11:56am, updated 27 January 2016 at 2:14pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Are you aware of the changes to the Medicare rebate system and the Safety Net system, that have come into place from Jan 1, 2016? Dr Sandeep Bhagat explains them in detail, as well as the dire need for hydration during the summer months in Australia.

Published 27 January 2016 at 11:56am, updated 27 January 2016 at 2:14pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
It is said that January 26 is the day with the highest incidents of heat strokes in Australia - with people revelling in the outdoors on a public holiday, perhaps drinking alcohol more than normal, and forgetting to keep themselves hydrated while out in the sun.

 Dr Sandeep Bhagat explains why it is so important for everyone to think about hydration during the summer months, and also explains the Medicare safety net system for the benefit of singles and families.

Medicare healthcare cards in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. The Federal government has indicated there could be further changes to planned Medicare reforms after dumping a controversial GP rebate. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)
Medicare healthcare cards Source: AAP


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

gogi rai.jpg

'I ran till I recovered': How athletics helped Gogi Rai manage his asthma