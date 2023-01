Health authorities have warned people to stop using Hashmi Surmi Special and Hashmi Khol Aswad eyeliners after three children from the same family in Sydney became sick.





The eyeliner has been found to contain high levels of lead and other dangerous metals.





New South Wales authorities say the eyeliners, manufactured in Pakistan, have been found to contain dangerous levels of lead.





Know the story

READ MORE Health warning for eyeliners sold in Indian and Pakistani stores