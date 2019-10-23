‘Heart swells with pride’: How bus driving is revving up Amandeep Kaur’s life

At 30, this mother of two is driving out stereotypes that have been attached to the driving industry.





Amandeep Kaur isn’t claiming that she is the first woman to get behind the wheel of a bus, but she is hoping to be the first one to drive the charge of leading more women to follow her "unconventional route to self-discovery".





“I first started driving a bus in Adelaide, six years ago. In India, I had never driven even a two-wheeler, forget a bus.





“So I feel if I can do this, so can other women. All you need is a bit of determination and you’re good to hit the road,” said Ms Kaur who is now settled with her family in Woolgoolga on the Mid North Coast of NSW.





Amandeep Kaur wants to inspire more women of her community to tackle stereotypes in the driving industry. Source: Supplied





Ms Kaur said she learned driving after coming to Australia in order to be independent but it soon became her passion - something she managed to turn into a profession.





"I was too dependent when it came to being driven around, which prompted me to get a driver’s licence. But I didn’t know at the time that I would ever take it up professionally.





"I tried everything from working at a restaurant to trying my hands at other jobs, until I found my passion for driving, which completely changed my life. I now feel proud and in-charge of my life."





Ms Kaur said her entire family back in India has long been involved in the transport industry and now her mother proudly tells her relatives in Punjab that she is carrying forward their family legacy.





“My father and my grandfather were in the transport industry and now my husband also drives a truck. They have all inspired me to take the wheel."





“Plus it’s a stable job with a good pay rate,” added Ms Kaur.





She said while money was important, it was never her motivation to join the industry.





“I have always wanted to do something different, something laudable that would make people, especially my mother look at me with pride in her eyes. And I feel I have achieved that and a lot more.”





Ms Kaur acknowledged that between the "race-brake-race" of bus driving, there’s no denying that the body does get tired, but she quipped that one should never forget to stop and exercise whenever one has time.





“Of course, the long hours take a toll on your body. I often join my husband on the farm to help him with errands. This gives me a chance to get some physical workout.”





Amandeep Kaur with her family. Source: Supplied





But despite the hard work the job demands, Ms Kaur said that it just takes a simple courtesy from her passengers to take her fatigue away.





“My heart swells with pride when my passengers greet me with a smile and walk off the bus with a polite thank you. I have received special praise from people within the community and that’s what I feel I have really earned,” said Ms Kaur.





Sharing an interesting incident with us, Ms Kaur said the wheel literally turned full circle for her when her older son who sometimes likes to hop on the bus with her, turned up one day and said, “mum, I too want to drive a bus like you when I grow up.”





