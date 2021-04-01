Helping autistic children thrive with early diagnosis and support

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects an individual in multiple ways.





Genetic research suggests that if one parent has autism, the child is likely to develop autism too. The spectrum disorder is also known to be more prevalent in young boys than in girls.





Ms Nicol's son Chase was hitting all his milestones until he was 18 months old. But then he started regressing. He stopped clapping his hands, singing along to his favourite songs and even stopped trying to speak.





Advertisement

Ms Nicol says as a new parent, it was very challenging to come to terms with her little boy's condition. She says the diagnosis has helped her learn much more about the condition.





The minute he was diagnosed, it was like a relief off my shoulders -- it's like OK well now we know what's wrong, let's help him succeed in life and let's, you know, help give him drive as opposed to feeling like I want to help you but I don't know what to do you know like he's banging his head on the wall because he's so frustrated and he's biting himself and he's standing by the door crying for two hours and I'm like I don't know what to do I can't help you .











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









