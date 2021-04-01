SBS Punjabi

Helping autistic children thrive with early diagnosis and support

SBS Punjabi

Survey conducted by Amaze have found that 98% of Australians have heard of Autism but there is a low understanding of what autism is

A survey conducted by Amaze shows a low level of understanding about autism. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 April 2021 at 6:20pm, updated 5 April 2021 at 10:23am
By Sneha Krishnan
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

It is internationally recognised every year on April 2 and has three most common classifications: Autistic Disorder, Asperger's Syndrome and Pervasive Developmental Disorder. Autism Spectrum Australia says nearly one in 80 Australians live with some form of autism, which is an estimated 40 per cent increase since 2014.

Published 1 April 2021 at 6:20pm, updated 5 April 2021 at 10:23am
By Sneha Krishnan
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects an individual in multiple ways.

Genetic research suggests that if one parent has autism, the child is likely to develop autism too. The spectrum disorder is also known to be more prevalent in young boys than in girls.

Ms Nicol's son Chase was hitting all his milestones until he was 18 months old. But then he started regressing. He stopped clapping his hands, singing along to his favourite songs and even stopped trying to speak.

Advertisement
Ms Nicol says as a new parent, it was very challenging to come to terms with her little boy's condition. She says the diagnosis has helped her learn much more about the condition.

The minute he was diagnosed, it was like a relief off my shoulders  --  it's like OK well now we know what's wrong, let's help him succeed in life and let's, you know, help give him drive as opposed to feeling like I want to help you but I don't know what to do you know like he's banging his head on the wall because he's so frustrated and he's biting himself and he's standing by the door crying for two hours and I'm like I don't know what to do I can't help you.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Australia's struggling mental health services need help

2020 a challenge for world health



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack