Hepatitis B can silently attack a healthy liver

Most people with chronic hepatitis B will not have any specific symptoms and many don’t know they have the virus. However, even when there aren’t any symptoms, the virus can be damaging the liver. Symptoms can come and go, and may be similar to other illnesses. Possible symptoms of chronic hepatitis B include:





joint aches and pains

loss of appetite

nausea (feeling like you want to vomit)

pain in the liver (upper, right side of abdomen)

tiredness, depression and irritability

vomiting.

The only way to know if you have chronic hepatitis B is by getting the correct blood tests.





Whilst hepatitis B cannot be cured, there are medications that can control the virus. They can reduce damage to your liver and reduce the risk of liver cancer. They also help the liver repair itself. Your doctor will tell you if you need to take medication. That’s why it’s important to see your doctor regularly.





If you need to take medication, your doctor will refer you to a liver specialist. The specialist will explain what medications are available and which one is best for you. You will need to see your specialist regularly once you start taking medications. It is very important to keep taking them regularly once you start. If you have problems with the medications, don’t stop taking them; speak to your doctor first.









