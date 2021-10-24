Home or office - where do people perform at their best?

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, countless people around the world transitioned from working in an office environment to working from home. After noticing that productivity peaked higher in 2020 than it did in 2018 or 2019, it got Bangkok-based business director at Adecco Group Mr Ashley Alcock thinking.





"I thought, something's not right here. Either work from home works brilliantly, or potentially there’s something else is at play. So I monitored over the course of 2020, and I noticed that it started to dip and it started to tag off."





Conversely, new graduates who complete their training for their new job from home had the worst productivity out of all of the groups.





Mr Alcock says while both the groups who were trained in the office and at home completed the exact same online modules, the workers in the office were 50 per cent more productive than those at home.





"Initially, both groups start off fairly similar on the productive scale, the KPI-based metric scale, but as we saw through the course of the two, three, four, six, eight, nine months down the road, productivity significantly dropped off."





