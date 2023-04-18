How can you ensure sexual consent?

SG Sexual Consent - YOUNG COUPLE

YOUNG COUPLE SITTING AND LOOKING INTO EACH OTHER'S EYES WHILE CHATTING WITH SMILING FACES Source: Moment RF / Habitante Stock/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In Australia, non-consensual sexual activity is a criminal offence, whether it takes place in real life or online. In some jurisdictions, alleged perpetrators accused of sexual assault must prove in court that they obtained consent before engaging in sexual activity. So, how can you ensure you’re having consensual sex?

According to the Australian National Domestic Family and Sexual Violence Counselling Service, more commonly known as the 1800 RESPECT helpline, the term sexual violence can be used to describe any sexual activity “that makes you feel scared or uncomfortable”.

Sexual violence encompasses sexual assault, sexual abuse, rape, and sexual harassment. The word violence here is used to refer to physical aggression, as well as emotional and psychological harm that can be inflicted in person, or through non-physical means, like online.

Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures show one in five women in Australia has experienced sexual violence since the age of 15.

Senior Sergeant Monique Kelley leads a Victoria Police specialist team of detectives that investigate sexual crimes and work with victim survivors of sexual violence. She says sexual assault is defined as any intimate contact that is unwelcome.

“It's any unwarranted contact of a private part of the anatomy, where your free agreement, where consent is not being given. That can be a physical touch, it can be done through the media. It doesn't always have to be physical touch; there are a range of different ways that a sexual assault can be enacted on somebody else. The sharing of intimate images where there's been no consent to share them. People who will write stories that will be clear in in their storytelling on what they’re conveying could meet the threshold of what a sexual assault is."


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Hacker

How to protect yourself from identity theft in Australia?

Penalty Money

Copped a fine? Here's what you need to do to pay it and avoid the hefty consequences of non-compliance

Lantern With Moon Symbol And Mosque Shape Background. Ramadan Kareem And Islamic New Year Concept.

What are Ramadan and Eid and how are they celebrated in Australia?

Silhouette of young Asian mother and cute little daughter looking at airplane through window at the airport while waiting for departure. Family travel and vacation concept

What is migratory grief? Can you ever overcome your sense of loss and displacement as a migrant?