SBS Punjabi

How is funding for Aged Care being spent?

SBS Punjabi

Rear view of female nurse walking with senior man in corridor at nursing home

How much funding actually goes to the care and quality of life for residents Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2022 at 12:59pm, updated 28 June 2022 at 5:51pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

A new report suggests funding in aged care could eventually double in the coming decades because of an expected rise in the numbers of older people requiring residential services. But nursing groups say the central issue isn't so much funding levels - it's accountability in how the current money is being spent.

Published 27 June 2022 at 12:59pm, updated 28 June 2022 at 5:51pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Aged care nurses have been saying for some time they are overworked and under-resourced.

Recently, they've been fighting for a wage increase, like nurses in Queensland who say the one percent lift offered by their employer, Regis, isn't enough.

Speaking outside the Fair Work Commission earlier this year, where unions have taken their fight for higher pay, aged care chef Mark Castieau said the wages did not match the job.

Advertisement
Just over 23 billion dollars in federal funding is provided for aged care each year, with three-quarters of that going to residential facilities.

But a new report from the Ageing Research Collaborative at the University of Technology Sydney suggests that is not enough.

The report, commissioned and funded by the Aged and Community Care Providers Association [[ACCPA]], concluded that the whole system is buckling under increased demand and spiraling costs.

It is the larger providers in particular that nursing groups are keen to see an increase in transparency and accountability apply to.

They say there are questions about how much money is being paid to providers - and how much of it actually goes to the care and quality of life for residents.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Also Know

Pay rise coming for low paid workers



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack