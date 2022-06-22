Pay rise coming for low paid workers

They're the essential workers who got Australia through the pandemic.





They stocked the shelves, cleaned the hotels, and looked after the elderly.





But many minimum wage workers are now bearing the brunt of a cost of living crisis.





So, for retail employee Liam, any extra cash injection into the pocket, is welcome.





That increase is 5.2 per cent, or about an extra dollar an hour.





It means the new wage will be $21.38 an hour, or $812 dollars per week- - that's a weekly rise of 40- dollars.





It impacts more than 180,000 workers.





And for others on the award rate, their pay will increase by 4.6 per cent.





The independent decision, unsurprisingly welcomed by the Prime Minister, who made it a key part of his campaign.





While unions have generally welcomed the decision, the commission has been accused of failing already struggling trade apprentices.





This will all begin on July the 1st, except for those in the aviation, tourism and hospitality industries, which are delayed until October.





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is also sceptical of what this decision could mean for small business, criticising the government.





In the short-term, it's expected the cost-of-living crunch will continue to bite.





Click on the audio player at the top of the page to listen to this report in Punjabi.





