Expert tips to prevent joint pains and arthritis

Arthritis is not only caused by joints and bones only but by a whole musculoskeletal system, including bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments and soft tissues.





But apart from arthritis, there are many other problems related to joints and bones that may cause difficulties in normal body functioning.





Importantly, joint pain can affect any age group and it becomes more severe in the winter season. Dr. Sandeep Bhagat Source: Supplied





Advertisement

Dr Sandeep Bhagat is a general practitioner in Victoria for the last 20 years and is also a member of Palliative Care Victoria.





He spoke to SBS Punjabi to share some tips on symptoms, causes and treatment for joint pains that are available in Australia.





He believes that exercise and a balanced diet are the most beneficial solutions to keep the joints healthy.





“Joint pain is not incurable. Bones alone are not only responsible for joint pains, but the weakening of the tendons is also an important cause,” he said.





Pointing out the importance of vitamin D and calcium for healthy bones and joints, he advised people of all age groups to consume it in the right quantity.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









