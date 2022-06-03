SBS Punjabi

Expert tips to prevent joint pains and arthritis

SBS Punjabi

Dr Sandeep Bhagat

Dr Sandeep Bhagat Source: Supplied

Published 3 June 2022 at 12:28pm, updated 22 June 2022 at 5:35pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Here we have a conversation with a medical expert who talks about the causes, symptoms and prevention measures for the common problem of joint pains and arthritis.

Arthritis is not only caused by joints and bones only but by a whole musculoskeletal system, including bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments and soft tissues.

But apart from arthritis, there are many other problems related to joints and bones that may cause difficulties in normal body functioning.

Importantly, joint pain can affect any age group and it becomes more severe in the winter season.  
Dr. sandeep bhagat
Dr. Sandeep Bhagat Source: Supplied


Dr Sandeep Bhagat is a general practitioner in Victoria for the last 20 years and is also a member of Palliative Care Victoria.

He spoke to SBS Punjabi to share some tips on symptoms, causes and treatment for joint pains that are available in Australia.

He believes that exercise and a balanced diet are the most beneficial solutions to keep the joints healthy.

“Joint pain is not incurable. Bones alone are not only responsible for joint pains, but the weakening of the tendons is also an important cause,” he said.

Pointing out the importance of vitamin D and calcium for healthy bones and joints, he advised people of all age groups to consume it in the right quantity.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.

Read this story in Punjabi

ਸਿਹਤ-ਸੰਭਾਲ: ਜੋੜਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਰਦ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਜਾਤ ਪਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਖ਼ਾਸ ਨੁਕਤੇ



