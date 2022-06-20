SBS Punjabi

While homeowners are upset over interest rate hikes, expert says property rates could face a sharp fall

SBS Punjabi

Amrit Bhangal with his family (L) and Melbourne-based mortgage broker Maninder Kaur

Melbourne-based Amrit Bhangal with his family (L); and mortgage broker Maninder Kaur. Source: Supplied by Ms Kaur

Published 20 June 2022 at 12:28pm, updated 22 June 2022 at 5:30pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

The struggle of homeowners, who are reeling under the impact of inflation, intensified after the RBA hiked interest rates by 50 basis points. An expert broker explains how much the mortgage rates have changed for homeowners after RBA's hike and what the increase meant for those looking to buy a new property.

Melbourne-based Amrit Bhangal is one of the concerned homeowners who are worried about the rising interest rates.

Mr Bhangal, who has been living in Australia for the last 16 years, says he has never seen such an increase in interest rates and inflation. 

While Amrit Bhangal is quite upset with this inflation and interest rate hike, there is also news of relief for some people on the other hand.

Melbourne-based mortgage broker Maninder Kaur has been in the profession of loan financing for over ten years. 

She says the hike in interest rates has also led to some reduction in property rates which has given some relief to those thinking of buying a new house.

Ms Kaur also explained how the increased interest rates have made a difference in mortgage rates and what new property buyers should take care of before buying amidst this interest hike.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.

