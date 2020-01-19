How to become an Australian citizen?

Since 1949, over five million people have become Australian citizens. Last year, over 125,000 migrants made a pledge of allegiance to Australia.





The key steps to becoming an Australian citizen are to meet the general residence requirement, pass the citizenship test that also involves satisfying the Department of Home Affairs about the applicant's identity and character; and then finally attending the citizenship ceremony to take the oath of allegiance to Australia.





