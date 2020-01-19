SBS Punjabi

How to become an Australian citizen?

Australian citizenship application fees will increase by 72 per cent.

Australian citizenship application fees will increase by 72 per cent. Source: AAP

Published 20 January 2020 at 7:05am, updated 20 January 2020 at 9:24am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Shamsher Kainth
Many people choose Australia day to become an Australian citizen, with ceremonies held around the country, but what are the steps involved before reaching that stage?

Since 1949, over five million people have become Australian citizens. Last year, over 125,000 migrants made a pledge of allegiance to Australia.

The key steps to becoming an Australian citizen are to meet the general residence requirement, pass the citizenship test that also involves satisfying the Department of Home Affairs about the applicant's identity and character; and then finally attending the citizenship ceremony to take the oath of allegiance to Australia. 

Click on the player on the top to listen to the full story in Punjabi.

