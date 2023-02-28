How to get an Australian Driver’s License

A driver’s license is the official permit that allows the holder to legally drive a motor vehicle.





Frank Tumino is a Master Driving Trainer with L Trent, Australia’s largest driving school.





“We're not allowed to drive without a licence and to hold a license means that you have gone through all the steps necessary in the graduated licensing scheme. ”





In Australia, there are many stages to getting a license.





Also, different procedures apply depending on the size and type of vehicle you wish to drive.





For example, the process you need to undergo to obtain a car license is different to the requirements for motorcycle, passenger, or heavy vehicle licenses.





Rules also differ between states and territories. However, there are many similarities across jurisdictions.





Louise Higgins Whitton is NSW Transport’s Director of Road Safety Strategy and Policy.





She says the first step is to learn the road rules. Then, you can apply to take the tests to obtain a learner's driving license, called ‘Ls’.





“In New South Wales, the minimum age for getting a learner licence is 16 years old. You also need to pass an eyesight test and a knowledge test. Our knowledge test is about having awareness of the road rules, so that you can stay safe on the roads.”



