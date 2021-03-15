How will life change after we've been vaccinated?

The federal government recently extended the existing emergency period by three months until the 17th of June 2021, meaning international travel will remain off-limits for those who don't qualify for an exemption until the middle of the year, at the earliest.





Many Australians are hoping the rollout of the vaccine will be enough for the country to re-open to the rest of the world, but will it?





Well, not exactly.





A Department of Health spokesperson says the government's expectation is that while COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat to public health around the world, people coming to Australia will need to undertake what they call "appropriate risk mitigations".





While that strategy includes immunisations, they say the government doesn't view vaccination as a complete solution, but rather a supplementary measure.





Dr Fiona Stanaway is a clinical epidemiologist from the University of Sydney's School of Public Health.





She says a few factors will need to be taken into consideration before reopening Australia's borders.





"The borders being closed is really about reducing our risk and there's a number of things that contribute to that. So, one is really what the pandemic's doing in other countries, how high their rates of infection are, would be one factor that will be considered. The second is what's happened here, so how many people have been vaccinated. I guess the third thing that's important, and this is, unfortunately, something that we don't really know yet although data is becoming available more and more, is how good the vaccine is against preventing transmission."





