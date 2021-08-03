SBS Punjabi

How you can act FAST to save lives after stroke

SBS Punjabi

Stroke FAST Signs

F A S T နည်းနဲ့ လေဖြတ်သူတွေကို ဘယ်လို ကယ်တင်နိုင်သလဲ။ Source: Stroke Foundation

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 August 2021 at 4:32pm, updated 4 August 2021 at 12:06pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Australians are being urged to familiarize themselves with the FAST acronym to help save lives after stroke. The Stroke Foundation is also launching a resource specifically designed to help First Nations people with their recovery after stroke.

Published 3 August 2021 at 4:32pm, updated 4 August 2021 at 12:06pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Strokes occur when blood supply to brain is lost, either through a block or break in the artery.

They impact one in four people worldwide, and kill more women in Australia than breast cancer and more men than prostate cancer. 

Jude Czerenkowski is the National Manager of Stroke Connect at the Stroke Foundation. 

Advertisement
She says while strokes are often thought of as an issue affecting older people, they can strike at any time.

As you start to get older your risk of having a stroke does increase, but apart from that stroke can actually happen to anyone really at any age in their life. So there's a very small number of children each year that have a stroke, right through to people that are working age and people that are older.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Other stories

A new approach to health and safety messaging in migrant communities

2020 a challenge for world health



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack