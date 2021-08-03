How you can act FAST to save lives after stroke

Strokes occur when blood supply to brain is lost, either through a block or break in the artery.





They impact one in four people worldwide, and kill more women in Australia than breast cancer and more men than prostate cancer.





Jude Czerenkowski is the National Manager of Stroke Connect at the Stroke Foundation.





Advertisement

She says while strokes are often thought of as an issue affecting older people, they can strike at any time.





As you start to get older your risk of having a stroke does increase, but apart from that stroke can actually happen to anyone really at any age in their life. So there's a very small number of children each year that have a stroke, right through to people that are working age and people that are older.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









