HSC students 'hard-hit' by coronavirus closures are now eager to return to school

Highlights HSC students are eager to return to classrooms

Year 12 student says he is finding it hard to cope up with online learning

Parents of HSC students urge authorities to let Year 12 students return to school

As coronavirus began to affect daily lives, schools across the country had to switch to an online format to ensure continuity of learning for their students.





Mr Banga says while remote learning has been an interesting experience, the transition wasn't an easy one.





"When the Premier initially announced that all schools will be closed, only a few were ready to provide online teaching. Even my school had to rush to make arrangements for online classes for all its students," he says.





The Year 12 student says he would any day prefer to return to classroom learning "as many necessary elements of the syllabus are not available online."





"Our school is providing online classes through Google classroom where we have to log in from our homes and teachers send us the assignments. We then complete them and upload them to the portal.





"I miss the one-on-one classroom teaching where teachers were able to address our queries there and then and we had the privilege to ask questions in return," he says.











Mr Banga adds that the only thing that he enjoys about online learning is perhaps that he can now sleep for an extra hour that he earlier used to spend on getting ready and travelling to school.





"Studying online helps me save a lot of time that I used to spend on travel and of course getting ready. This all allows me to stay in bed for a little longer," he adds.





Representational image. Source: iStockphoto





But students are not the only one feeling the pinch. Parents too are affected by the sudden change in the routine of their school-going children.





Bipindeep’s mother Mandeep Kaur Banga says she is trying her best to provide support to her both her children who are currently studying from home.





"Both my children are quite stressed about their studies and impending exams. I have to sit and talk with them on a regular basis to relieve their stress and to motivate them to keep going," says Ms Banga.





Click on the player above to listen to the interviews in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





















