Humanitarian crisis deepens in Afghanistan

The rights of women and girls in Afghanistan have been on the agenda since the Taliban took over the country again in August of 2021.





The international community is also trying to pressure the Taliban to reverse its decision.





United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterress says he "deeply regrets" that girls' education above the sixth grade remains suspended.





"There is simply no justification for such discrimination. Educated girls become educated women who lift their families and communities into a better future. The inclusion of women and girls in all sectors of society and the economy is essential to overcoming Afghanistan's intersecting economic, humanitarian and human rights crisis. I call on those with influence to use it to pressure the de facto authorities to fulfill their promise to reopen schools for all students."





Pressure is also mounting closer to home.





Seven countries neighbouring Afghanistan had a meeting of their foreign ministers and other senior officials in Tunxi, in south eastern China's Anhui province.





China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan issued a joint statement, calling on the Taliban regime to respect women's rights, and to ensure children are given an education.



