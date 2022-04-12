SBS Punjabi

Humanitarian crisis deepens in Afghanistan

SBS Punjabi

Afghan women in Kabul

Afghan women in Kabul Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2022 at 10:02am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Afghanistan is buckling beneath a debilitating humanitarian crisis and an economy in free fall, while human rights may be a casualty. At first, the group promised those rights would be respected - but recently banned girls from attending school above grade six.

Published 12 April 2022 at 10:02am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
The rights of women and girls in Afghanistan have been on the agenda since the Taliban took over the country again in August of 2021.

The international community is also trying to pressure the Taliban to reverse its decision.

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterress says he "deeply regrets" that girls' education above the sixth grade remains suspended.

Advertisement
"There is simply no justification for such discrimination. Educated girls become educated women who lift their families and communities into a better future. The inclusion of women and girls in all sectors of society and the economy is essential to overcoming Afghanistan's intersecting economic, humanitarian and human rights crisis. I call on those with influence to use it to pressure the de facto authorities to fulfill their promise to reopen schools for all students."

Pressure is also mounting closer to home.

Seven countries neighbouring Afghanistan had a meeting of their foreign ministers and other senior officials in Tunxi, in south eastern China's Anhui province.

China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan issued a joint statement, calling on the Taliban regime to respect women's rights, and to ensure children are given an education.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack